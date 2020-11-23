23 Nov 2020
Lunchtime event originally rescheduled to March 2021 will now be held on Friday 18 June 2021 at Royal Lancaster London hotel and feature new awards categories.
The Veterinary Marketing Association (VMA) Awards have been moved to a date in June.
The annual flagship awards luncheon was put back a year from March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the VMA has now confirmed the rescheduled date will move to Friday 18 June, remaining at the same venue – the Royal Lancaster London hotel.
Claire Edmunds, who chairs the VMA event, said she was feeling positive about the new date.
She said: “The 2021 event will be a mix of awards from the postponed 2020 event along with some additional categories, including recognition for campaigns and initiatives taken during the COVID-19 crisis.
“Postponing the 2020 awards just one week before the date meant that all the hard work by entrants and judges for this year had been completed. The 2021 event will include a celebration of these awards, so that all the winners still get their moment of glory on stage.”
Full details of the event format are being finalised remotely by members of the VMA team.
The VMA represents members working in all areas of the animal health industry and the veterinary profession with an interest in the promotion of products, services, and health and welfare information.