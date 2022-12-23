23 Dec 2022
Delegates will return to Birmingham in January, three years on from the association’s last conference.
The Animal Health Distributors Association (AHDA) has announced details of its rescheduled conference next month.
Dozens of leading animal health companies are expected to be represented at the two-day event at the Hilton Metropole, Birmingham on 23 and 24 January, which will be the body’s first since early 2020.
The new dates have been announced after the AHDA scrapped plans for a conference in September when its scheduled first day coincided with the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
The theme of the 2023 gathering is “Working for positive change” and the programme will explore issues around responsible prescribing, plus other current animal health and welfare topics.
Organisers said the programme will offer around 60 CPD points to SQPs/registered animal medicine advisors over the two days, while the conference’s gala dinner will also include the presentation of the annual AMTRA awards.
The date change has also led to a change of keynote speaker, with the VMD’s head of inspections and enforcement, John Millward, stepping in for the body’s new chief executive Abi Seager.
AHDA secretary general Bryan Lovegrove said: “In raising awareness of the challenges of anthelmintic resistance, and by focusing on it in detail at our conference, we hope to bring some of these areas of focus to life, encouraging conversation and engagement among those directly involved in the prescribing process in order to help the end users – their customers – better understand the topic.
“We’re really looking forward to coming back together after a lengthy break. Exhibitor spaces have sold out, which is a clear indicator of the enthusiasm within the sector, and the importance of meeting in-person to share ideas and discuss challenges.”
More details of the programme are available at https://ahda.co.uk/conference-2022-programme