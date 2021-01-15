15 Jan
“The launch of dentistry and maxillofacial services at our multidisciplinary referral centres is another exciting addition...” – Tim Richardson, managing director at Southfields Veterinary Specialists and Davies Veterinary Specialists.
A dentistry and maxillofacial surgery service will be launched at Southfields Veterinary Specialists in Essex and Davies Veterinary Specialists in Hitchin at the end of January.
José Almansa Ruiz, who has more than a decade of experience as a veterinary dentist and maxillofacial surgeon, will be heading up the new offering at the two Linnaeus-owned centres.
Dr Almansa Ruiz will provide a broad range of dentistry and maxillofacial treatments at Southfields and Davies – a first such offering at each centre.
Tim Richardson, managing director of both Southfields and Davies, said: “We look forward to welcoming José to the teams at both Southfields and Davies. He brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge in his field, and is a highly respected clinician.
“The launch of dentistry and maxillofacial services at our multidisciplinary referral centres is another exciting addition, and we’re looking forward to accepting referrals from colleagues across the profession as we continue to lead the industry in the breadth of treatments that we can now offer.”
Dr Almansa Ruiz, who will be sitting exams to become a European specialist in veterinary dentistry this summer, said: “We will be offering a very complete and advanced veterinary dentistry service. From the maxillofacial surgery point of view, fracture repair procedures will see the introduction of non-invasive techniques for repair of maxillomandibular fractures.
“Craniofacial trauma cases will be worked up more in-depth – together with anaesthesia, diagnostic imaging, ophthalmology, critical care and neurology – which will offer a truly multidisciplinary approach.”