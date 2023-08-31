31 Aug 2023
RSPCA inspectors say injuries discovered on the cat’s body suggest she could have been attacked and have urged dog owners to keep their pets under control.
A new plea for dog owners to keep their pets under proper control has been issued after a pregnant cat was found dead in a carrier bag.
The grim discovery, which is now the subject of an RSPCA investigation, was made by a council worker in a park in Grimsby on Sunday 27 August.
The case is also being highlighted as part of the charity’s Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, which has sought to highlight both the annual summer peak of cruelty reports and recent surges in incident numbers.
Although the cause of the cat’s death is not yet known, officers believe a canine attack may be a possibility because of the injuries found on her body.
Inspector Natalie Hill, who is examining the case, said: “The puncture wounds found on the pregnant tabby are perhaps consistent with being bitten by a dog, while most of the cat’s tail has also been removed.
“It’s so important that dog owners remember they have a responsibility to keep their pets under control. That’s vital in avoiding suspected attacks on other animals like this.”
She added: “Animal cruelty peaks in the summer with three reports every single minute – and our teams are busy across Grimsby, Lincolnshire and beyond.
“RSPCA front-line rescuers, volunteers and our network of branches are working tirelessly to save animals this summer, but we cannot do it without our supporters.
“We need the help of members of the public to cancel out cruelty more than ever.”
Information about the case can be shared by calling the RSPCA’s inspectorate appeal line on 0300 1238018.