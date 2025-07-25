25 Jul 2025
HT Vista bosses hope the initiative will raise owner awareness and ensure more dogs get the treatment they need when they need it.
HT Vista pet owner website
A new online resource, which aims to raise awareness of canine cancers and the importance of early detection, has been launched by HT Vista.
The platform is intended to act as a companion tool to the company’s non-invasive handheld cancer-screening device, which scans masses and uses AI algorithms to determine the likelihood of them being cancerous.
Vet and managing director Liron Levy-Hirsch said: “We believe informed pet owners are key to driving earlier diagnosis.
“This new page is all about bridging the gap between innovative veterinary technology and the people it’s designed to support.
“By empowering pet owners with clear and trustworthy information, we hope to strengthen understanding of the diagnostic process, support clinical decision-making, and ultimately help more dogs receive timely treatment.”
The platform advises owners about the risks of cancer and encourages any who find lumps on their dogs to get them checked as early as possible to maximise the chances of positive treatment outcomes.
It also offers video tutorials of the device – which uses heat diffusion imaging to distinguish between benign and potentially malignant tissues – plus contact details for practices that use the tool.
Its launch follows a software update in March that added a new diagnostic function to the device, changing from numerical scoring to a low, moderate, or high-risk rating system which determines whether further investigation or routine monitoring is required.