Lomustine and chlorambucil have been shown to be relatively safe in dogs with a variety of advanced tumours when used in a metronomic fashion. However, a significant number of dogs had to be withdrawn from receiving lomustine due to toxicosis (gastrointestinal, hepatic and renal). No veterinary studies have examined the usefulness of these drugs to reduce angiogenesis, number of CEPs or Tregs. There are no objective measures of outcomes and efficacy and the role of these agents in metronomic therapy remains to be defined (Schrempp et al, 2013; Leach et al, 2012; Tripp et al, 2011).

The results of these veterinary studies suggest, like many therapies that target the growing tumour vasculature, objective results with metronomic chemotherapy may take considerable time to develop and may only manifest as sustained stable disease. For instance, it is not unusual for actual tumour shrinkage, if it occurs, to manifest only after one to two months of continuous therapy, or more. Many patients achieve only stable disease or a slowing of disease progression.