9 Apr 2021
Lecture stream for European veterinary professionals will be chaired by Torill Mosent, vice-chairman of the Federation of Veterinarians of Europe and president of the Norwegian Veterinary Association.
VMG president Rich Casey.
VMG-SPVS Congress – due to held online from 13 to 14 May – will provide insights and learning from speakers from the UK, North America and Europe.
New this year is a stream of lectures specifically for European veterinary professionals and chaired by Torill Mosent, vice-chairman of the Federation of Veterinarians of Europe and president of the Norwegian Veterinary Association.
The largest non-clinical veterinary conference in Europe, VMG-SPVS Congress offers learning and development in all aspects of veterinary business, including financial planning, business strategy, HR and people management, marketing and sustainability.
Speakers include:
The full programme is available on the SPVS-VMG Events website, with all lectures available to delegates for three months following congress so they can watch them at a convenient time.
VMG president Rich Casey said: “As VMG-SPVS Congress is virtual this year, it offers a fantastic opportunity for delegates to join us from Europe – or, indeed around the world – for two days of exciting, affordable and highly engaging learning.”
SPVS president Anna Judson added: “We are particularly excited to host our new ‘European Stream’ this year. The profession on the continent faces some specific challenges and we have brought together experts from across Europe to discuss them, and offer potential strategies and solutions.”