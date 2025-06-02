2 Jun 2025
BVA’s Voice of the Veterinary Profession survey showed 98% of companion animal vets are worried about the environmental impact of parasiticides.
Image © Olga / Adobe Stock
The prescription of parasiticides in small animals will be among the issues discussed in BVA Live’s Interactive Zone in June.
The Interactive Zone discussion – “Responsible or reckless? Parasiticide prescribing in vet care” – featuring BVA senior vice-president Anna Judson and veterinary surgeon Alice Watson will take place at 10:30am on Friday 13 June at stand C30.
There will also be a talk – “Responsible prescribing of parasiticides: How and why dog and cat parasite prevention needs to change” – at 3:40pm on Thursday 12 June in Clinical Theatre Two at BVA Live, which will take place at the NEC in Birmingham.
Further figures from the Voice of the Veterinary Profession survey revealed 73% of vets in clinical practice believe clients are not particularly concerned about parasiticide resistance.
In terms of reducing parasiticide use, 11% of respondents believe this can be achieved by educating pet owners and the general public, while the same percentage made the case for making all parasiticides prescription only to regulate their use.
BVA president Elizabeth Mullineaux, who will also be participating in discussions in the Interactive Zone, said: “We know many veterinary professionals are concerned about parasiticide resistance, their impact on the environment and how to use them responsibly.
“This session is a fantastic opportunity to share your views on this issue, what you see in practice and what action is needed to ensure they are used responsibly to minimise any negative impact.
“We look forward to a lively conversation about this and other thought-provoking subjects in the Interactive Zone at BVA Live.”
The environmental impact of veterinary parasiticides has been a hot topic of discussion in recent months.
Industry group NOAH launched a new “Use it right, treat them right” campaign to encourage their responsible usage, while a study analysing coastal waters in southern England found a common insecticide posed the single highest ecological risk out of the compounds detected.
Other Interactive Zone sessions at the two-day conference will cover topics including euthanasia, legislative reform, and the Competition and Markets Authority review of the sector.
The full 2025 programme timetable, registration and further details can be found on the event website.