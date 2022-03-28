28 Mar 2022
The patented Fr3sh technology, already found in other Virbac dental products, has now been added to palatable solution used in daily drinking water.
Image © denisval / Adobe Stock
A “new and improved” formulation has been introduced to a palatable solution used in daily drinking water to reduce plaque build-up in cats and dogs.
Virbac said it has added the Fr3sh technology already in some of its other products to create the new Vet Aquadent Fr3sh.
The same technology – which includes pomegranate that helps clean and control dental plaque, inulin to balance intestinal microflora and reduce foul-smelling intestinal gas emissions, and erythritol to freshen breath with a “cooling anti-plaque effect” – is already in VeggieDent Fr3sh and Zen Dental Chews.
Virbac said it meant Vet Aquadent Fr3sh would provide owners with an easy-to-use, proven dental anti-plaque formula to provide daily oral care for their dogs and cats.
Dan Johnson, product manager at Virbac, said: “Bad breath is a common complaint by pet owners, but some pets do not accept any brushing – especially cats – so Vet Aquadent Fr3sh is an easy way to help control bad breath and plaque at home.
“The benefit of water additives as part of passive home care is already recognised by the WSAVA Dental Guidelines, meaning Vet Aquadent Fr3sh plays a trusted and proven role in any proactive dental care routine.”