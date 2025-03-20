20 Mar 2025
Veterinary and industry groups are among dozens to sign an open letter as a new initiative aiming to raise wider public awareness of the issue launches.
Image: kobkik / Adobe Stock
Clinicians, policymakers and pet owners have been urged to remain “informed and proactive” against the threat posed by parasites in a new global campaign.
More than 30 veterinary and animal health groups have signed an open letter coinciding with the inaugural World Parasite Awareness Day today (20 March).
They hope the day, which will now take place annually, will help to raise wider awareness of the potential risks and what can be done to reduce them.
The letter warned that climate shifts and increasing animal movements can help parasites spread to new areas, citing the growth of heartworm in parts of Europe and North America.
But it added: “By staying informed and proactive, we can reduce the risks, protect our pets and safeguard public health.”
European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites (ESCCAP) chairman Ian Wright said the day offered a “perfect time” to reflect on the rapidly changing nature of the topic.
He said: “It is also an excellent opportunity to raise awareness of these issues among pet owners and direct them to organisations which can give simple, but effective, evidence-based parasite control advice.”
Industry groups including NOAH and AnimalhealthEurope are among the signatories to the letter, alongside major international veterinary organisations such as the WSAVA, World Veterinary Association, Federation of Veterinarians of Europe (FVE) and the Federation of European Companion Animal Veterinary Associations (FECAVA).
FECAVA president Danny Holmes said: “Companion animal veterinarians understand that parasite control is critical to pet health and pet owner health.
“We engage with pet owners daily to assess risk in order to determine a parasite treatment and control plan suitable for each pet. This ensures responsible use of medicines as part of our shared one health.
AnimalhealthEurope secretary general Roxane Feller added: “Protecting our pets from parasites isn’t just about their well-being, it’s about protecting our own health, our families, and the deep, irreplaceable bond we share with the animals who trust us.”
The initiative is also being supported by the Responsible Use of Medicines Alliance (RUMA) and its Companion Animal and Equine group, which will publish the results of its annual Antibiotic Amnesty campaign later today.