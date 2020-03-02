2 Mar 2020
The campaign hopes to suffocate the trade for puppies and kittens being advertised by disreputable sellers, and highlight the“red flags” members of the public should look out for.
A new online Government campaign launched today (2 March) is calling on the public to help tackle puppy and kitten farming by encouraging prospective owners to be aware of illegal, low-welfare breeders and look for “red flags” when buying a new pet.
The “Petfished” campaign hopes to disrupt the demand for these animals, and help suffocate the trade by outlining the deceitful tactics disreputable pet sellers use to trick buyers and sell pets to line their own pockets.
The campaign has been launched prior to the introduction on 6 April of Lucy’s Law, which will ban commercial third-party puppy and kitten sales in England.
The Government hopes the effects of the combined measures will severely disrupt the supply chain of low-welfare breeders, which relies on third-party sales.
The new campaign has been welcomed by Dogs Trust, which has launched its own “Don’t be Dogfished” online campaign – a play on the term “catfishing” on social media.
Dogs Trust veterinary director Paula Boyden said: “We know just how distressing it can be when people are tricked into buying a puppy by deceitful sellers, where the situation is not as it first seems.
“We are delighted the Government is shining a light on this important issue ahead of the ban on third-party sales of puppies and kittens coming into force next month.”
Dr Boyden added: “When people are petfished, they think they are getting a healthy, happy puppy, but many can suffer significant health issues or life-long behavioural challenges and, sadly, some don’t survive, leaving their buyers heartbroken – as well as out of pocket.
“Please remember – if everything seems too good to be true, as hard as it is, walk away and report the seller.”