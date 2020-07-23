23 Jul 2020
Tim Parkin, a Bristol alumni and specialist in population medicine, will take up role as head of the University of Bristol Veterinary School on 9 November.
The University of Bristol has appointed Tim Parkin as new head of school from 9 November.
Prof Parkin, a Bristol alumni who qualified with a Bachelor of Veterinary Science degree in 1998, is a specialist in population medicine with the European College of Veterinary Public Health, with an string of awards and honours, and a “broad experience in the veterinary field”.
Prof Parkin is internationally renowned in musculoskeletal disease and injury in the sports horse. His research group has pioneered novel analytical techniques, including the use of artificial intelligence to best identify horses at risk of deleterious outcomes.
He joined the University of Glasgow as senior fellow in clinical research in 2007, was later appointed professor of veterinary epidemiology and has co-authored 86 peer-reviewed publications.
His final-year course was described as the “best” and “most interesting” across the entire programme.
On his appointment, Prof Parkin said: “My whole career was shaped by my early experiences at the school, and I relish the opportunity to inspire the current and future cohorts of students in a similar way.
”Working with colleagues at the school, I am sure we can continue the excellent progress that has been made over the past 10 years.”