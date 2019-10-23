23 Oct
VetCPD’s online course, “Hip and elbow dysplasia – developmental causes of lameness in dogs” with Philip Witte, launches on 4 November.
A new CPD course for vets and VNs will examine hip and elbow dysplasia – both common causes of lameness in dogs.
Tutored by orthopaedic specialist Philip Witte, the course will cover aetiology and diagnosis, in addition to surgical and conservative management options.
Current attempts to reduce the frequency of hip and elbow dysplasia in the canine population will also be discussed.
Modules include:
VetCPD online courses are comprised of webinars, course notes, case studies and an active forum. Each course is worth 8 hours’ CPD and costs £129 plus VAT.
Other online courses available this November include: