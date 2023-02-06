6 Feb
Nicola Bromley, who has more than 20 years’ experience as a vet and experienced leader, joins the management team from previous role as clinical director at a multi-site vet hospital in West Sussex.
Nicola Bromley, who has more than 20 years’ experience as a vet and leader, was previously a clinical director at a West Sussex multi-site veterinary hospital.
An RCVS advanced practitioner in small animal medicine with experience in referral and first opinion vet care, Dr Bromley said she was keen to prioritise well-being and career progression in her new team.
She succeeds Brian Wright heading up the independent orthopaedics and neurology referral company. Mr Wright, who retired at the end of 2022, had managed for nearly nine years having joined in 2014, overseeing the company’s growth and the expansion of the management team.
Dr Bromley said: “I am so excited to be part of the Fitzpatrick family and have been taken aback by the warm welcome the team have given me. It is humbling to see the inspiring work that happens on a daily basis.
“I look forward to supporting my colleagues to continue to ensure that Fitzpatrick Referrals remains one of the best orthopaedic and neurology centres in the world. It is such a privilege to work alongside such a talented, caring and compassionate team.”
Last August, the oncology and soft tissue side of the business was rebranded AURA Veterinary following a management buyout.