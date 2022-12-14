14 Dec
Anaesthesia and analgesia specialist Matt Gurney takes on role in key Linneaus referral hospital from David Walker.
New Anderson Moores hospital director Matt Gurney said he was excited by the responsibility of helming the team and “achieving the highest standards in everything we do”.
Mr Gurney, an RCVS fellow, president of the European College of Veterinary Anaesthesia and Analgesia, and co-founder of the Zero Pain Philosophy website, has taken over as hospital director from David Walker, who has moved to the role of referrals managing director in the south of the UK for Linnaeus.
Mr Gurney, an anaesthesia and analgesia specialist, was hailed as an industry role model in 2019 by the BVA and promoted to clinical director at Anderson Moores in March 2021. He developed and led the anaesthesia service at Northwest Veterinary Specialists, Cheshire from 2009 to 2018, and achieved a postgraduate certificate in veterinary business management in 2015.
On his new role, Mr Gurney said: “It’s a very exciting opportunity, as well as a huge responsibility, and the focus must always be on achieving the highest standards in everything we do.
“So, the central part of my job is to ensure our clinicians, nurses, and everyone in the team has the facilities and the conditions to provide the very best to the pets under our care. It’s a much broader role, though, and involves more operational, budgetary and financial responsibilities.
“There is also a keen client care perspective, which begins the moment our clients and patients come through the front door, and are greeted with a smile and understanding at our reception desk.
“We aim to ensure that caring approach continues right across the consultation process, treatment, administrative aspects and all the way through to discharge. That’s because we know pets are regarded as part of the family, so when they are sick or injured, it’s a very upsetting and emotional time.”
On his predecessor, Mr Gurney said: “I certainly have some big shoes to fill, but working as clinical director alongside David was a great grounding and we work well together.
“Essentially, I was his running mate back then, but now I am stepping up to take on the main role, with all the additional responsibilities it entails, and I’m determined to make it my own.
“I know I have the drive, the desire, the clarity of purpose and the dedication to succeed. I also know what an incredible operation I have inherited from David.”