23 Dec 2024
Restrictions on imports from Europe tightened following outbreaks of the disease on the continent.
Import rules have been tightened in a renewed effort to protect British sheep and goat populations from peste des petits ruminants (PPR).
Restrictions on the commercial import of specific sheep and goat products have already been in place for some time following outbreaks of the disease in mainland Europe over recent months.
But the new limits, introduced on 17 December, bar the import of unpackaged sheep and goat meat, meat and milk products from the EU, European Free Trade Association member states, plus Greenland and the Faroe Islands.
The rules also bar the import of commercially produced products from Bulgaria, Greece and Romania.
Deputy CVO Ele Brown stressed the disease poses no risk to human health, but can cause “severe illness” in both sheep and goats.
She said: “An outbreak in the UK would lead to animal suffering and be very damaging for our farming and livestock industry.
“Everyone can do their bit to help stop animal diseases spreading to this country by simply not bringing unpackaged meat, cheese and milk on to our shores.”
Defra officials say the new rules will remain in place until PPR “no longer presents a risk [to Great Britain] through the import of those products”.