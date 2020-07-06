6 Jul 2020
“The Stablelab test kit enables convenient, off-site testing for quick and accurate detection of a reliable indicator of infection in horses” – Zoetis vet Wendy Talbot.
Zoetis has launched a point-of-care diagnostic blood test that provides vets with information related to equine inflammation in 10 minutes.
The Stablelab hand-held reader detects and quantifies the biomarker serum amyloid A (SAA) – a major, acute phase protein produced by the liver that rapidly and dramatically increases in response to inflammation.
By measuring SAA, vets can assess the severity of an infection more quickly – often before clinical symptoms start – and are able to monitor the horse’s response over the course of treatment.
Zoetis vet Wendy Talbot said: “The Stablelab test kit enables convenient, off-site testing for quick and accurate detection of a reliable indicator of infection in horses.”