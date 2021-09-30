30 Sept 2021
Virbac has added eggshell membrane to its Veterinary HPM Joint and Mobility Clinical Diet, which is scientifically proven to be effective in reducing discomfort in dogs.
The ingredient is 100% natural and obtained directly from chicken eggs in an environmentally friendly process without use of chemicals.
Virbac said the final product is rich in proteins and contains key elements such as collagen type I, hyaluronic acid, chondroitin sulphate and glucosamine, which all aid joint health.
The components of eggshell membrane help to limit inflammatory processes of OA and preserve cartilage structure while promoting synthesis.
As a result, studies show eggshell membrane contributes to reduction in pain perception by 25%1, improves joint function by 33% and increases quality of life by 35% within six weeks1.
High levels of omega-3 and eicosapentaenoic acid help to modulate inflammation in OA, and high levels of protein help with muscle support. A combination of chondroitin sulphate and chitosan in the product, plus vitamin E and now the eggshell membrane, support joint health.
Rémi Mandray, product manager at Virbac, said: “This is an addition to an already very comprehensive approach to nutrition in dogs with OA, which affects 20% of the adult canine population2.
“Studies have shown that improvement on mobility is visible as quickly as two weeks after diet introduction3 – changing their diet truly can change their life.”
