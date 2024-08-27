27 Aug 2024
Virbac adds Canine Bb to its animal vaccine range.
A new injectable Bordetella bronchiseptica vaccine for dogs has been added to Virbac’s vaccine range.
Canigen Bb, an inactivated subunit vaccine, is described as providing active immunisation against Bordetella bronchiseptica in dogs to reduce clinical signs of upper respiratory tract disease, while also reducing bacterial shedding post-infection.
Administered via SC injection, Canigen Bb will, Virbac said, provide a “new tool in the fight against kennel cough in dogs where intra-nasal B bronchiseptica vaccination is not possible or preferred”.
It is licensed for use in dogs from six weeks of age, and extends protection against B bronchiseptica in dogs vaccinated with Canigen KC in the past 12 months for a further year with a single dose.
Canine infectious respiratory disease (CIRD) is one of the most common infectious diseases in dogs1, while B bronchiseptica is a clinically significant pathogen for the disease2.
Andrew Connolly, marketing director for UK and Ireland at Virbac, said: “Canigen Bb offers clinicians an ideal solution to provide protection against Bordetella bronchiseptica in dogs where, for whatever reason, administering an intra-nasal vaccine is difficult or in pets who are in contact with known immunocompromised individuals where a live aerosolised vaccine may be less appropriate.
“‘It is our hope that Canigen Bb will increase the overall uptake of B bronchiseptica vaccination to provide increased protection against this widely prevalent and clinically significant disease.”
Canigen Bb is presented as a ready-to-use formula in a 10ml multi-dose bottle and can be stored at room temperature (2°C to 25°C) for up to 4 weeks once broached.
It can be administered concurrently (at the same time but separate injections) with Canigen DHP, Canigen DHPPi, Canigen Pi and Canigen Lepto 4.
