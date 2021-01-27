Quality of life

Edward Davies, chairman of IVC Evidensia UK’s clinical board, said: “Stiff joints and poor joint health can adversely affect a pet’s quality of life, and research has shown that high levels of omega-3s EPA and DHA can greatly support freedom of movement and pain. Yet, there was nothing like this on the market. “Our new Joints and Mobility with Omega-3s supplement product was developed alongside one of our own clinicians to ensure a high-efficacy product that delivered fast results.