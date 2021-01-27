27 Jan 2021
IVC Evidensia launches fast-acting anti-inflammatory health care supplement as addition to its Vetpro range.
A fast-acting anti-inflammatory health care supplement specifically designed to tackle common joint ailments in dogs and cats has been launched by IVC Evidensia.
Joints and Mobility with Omega-3s joins IVC Evidensia’s growing Vetpro range of “premium quality natural health care” products launched in 2017. The new product is designed to support ongoing health and well-being of cats and dogs.
The new product was developed with input from IVC Evidensia clinical board member Jamie McClement, who felt strongly about the benefits of using omega-3 in OA and into a high-efficacy joints supplement.
It contains highly concentrated levels of omega-3s eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), with the capsules also containing boswellia – a plant extract that supports the body’s natural anti-inflammatory processes, and helps maintain smooth and comfortable joint movement – and glucosamine hydrochloride – an important cartilage building block.
Edward Davies, chairman of IVC Evidensia UK’s clinical board, said: “Stiff joints and poor joint health can adversely affect a pet’s quality of life, and research has shown that high levels of omega-3s EPA and DHA can greatly support freedom of movement and pain. Yet, there was nothing like this on the market. “Our new Joints and Mobility with Omega-3s supplement product was developed alongside one of our own clinicians to ensure a high-efficacy product that delivered fast results.
”By developing our own products – a process managed entirely by our vets – we control the quality of ingredients so we can maximise patient care, but we help to retain nutraceutical sales within our practices, protecting from online sales of similar or lower quality products.”