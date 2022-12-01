1 Dec 2022
MSD’s Bovilis Rotavec Corona now licensed to boost antibodies against F5 (K99) and F41 E coli adhesins.
Calf scour vaccine Bovilis Rotavec Corona is now licensed to boost antibodies against both F5 (K99) and F41 Escherichia coli adhesins, MSD has announced.
The adhesins are the most commonly isolated fimbriae taken from calves suffering with infectious diarrhoea.
MSD said the new licence claim means the vaccine combines the broadest calf scour protection available.
Kat Baxter-Smith, MSD livestock veterinary advisor, said: “When correctly administered as a single 2ml intramuscular dose to pregnant cattle 12 to three weeks prior to calving, Bovilis Rotavec Corona boosts antibodies in colostrum for rotavirus, coronavirus and now both E coli F5 (K99) and F41.
“Calves gain protection against these infectious scour pathogens by drinking the fortified colostrum from their vaccinated mothers.
“[It] also contains the most prevalent rotavirus strain in Europe, which minimises the chances of a calf scour protection breakdown due to differences between vaccine antigens and the ubiquitous antigens on farm.”
Bovilis Rotavec Corona is available in 5, 20 and 50-dose packs from veterinary professionals and agricultural merchants, and can be used for up to 28 days after first opening.