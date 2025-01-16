16 Jan
Zoetis has revealed a new look for one of its endo and ectoparasite products for dogs.
Simparica Trio, a monthly chewable parasiticide for dogs, has new packaging, but its product formulation remains the same.
The POM-V product protects against fleas, ticks, roundworm, hookworm and lungworm (Angiostrongylus vasorum), and the refreshed packaging retains the same colour but makes key product callouts clearer.
This includes details on different size of dogs the product is suitable for and an area has been created on the side for owners to note the date each dose is given.
Jessica Long, Zoetis parasiticides product manager, said: “The new packaging is already being rolled out to vet practices.
“We are keen to reassure prescribers that our unique and scientifically proven product formulation remains exactly the same.”
Further details are available from Zoetis account managers.