12 Mar 2020
Intramammary suspension has the benefit of three to five days’ on-label treatment options and the convenience of not needing to be stored in a refrigerator.
Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health has a new addition to its Ubrocare range of mastitis products.
Ubropen is an intramammary suspension containing 600mg of procaine penicillin.
Featuring optimised dosing and composition1,2, Ubropen harnesses the proven power of penicillin-sensitive Gram-positive mastitis pathogens.
It also has the added benefit of three to five days’ on-label treatment options and the convenience of not needing to be stored in a refrigerator.
The 600mg dose results in a concentration well above minimum inhibitory concentrations for Streptococcus uberis and Staphylococcus aureus for 24 hours – even after milking – which means it only needs to be administered once a day1.
Its formulation, consisting of micronised particles in an oily base, enables optimum distribution of penicillin throughout all regions of the udder2.
This is coupled with a small particle size and distribution in three suspensions in the tube, which enables it to reach higher concentrations throughout the udder – particularly the important upper regions of the udder.
1. Abbeloos E, Pyörälä S, Rajala-Schultz P and Myllys V (2018). Determination of the intramammary dose of benzylpenicillin required to maintain an adequate concentration in the milk to inhibit Gram-positive bacteria in the clinically normal udder for 24 hr, J Vet Pharmacol Therap 41(5): 691-698.
2. Ehinger AM and Kietzmann M (2000). Tissue distribution of benzylpenicillin after intramammary administration in the isolated perfused bovine udder, J Vet Pharmacol Therap 23(5): 303-310.