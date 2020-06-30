30 Jun 2020
Imunogard from Volac aims to help farmers to manage persistent disturbances among their calves in the form of a 100% dairy formula.
A new 100% dairy protein milk formula to aid persistent digestive disturbances in calves has been launched on the UK market.
Imunogard, from Volac, has been formulated specifically for underperforming stressed calves and for calf units struggling with a stubborn scour problem that cannot be overcome by improving hygiene protocols.
The 23% crude protein calf milk formula is vegetable protein-free, meaning it can be easily digested by calves.
Volac global technical manager Ian Watson said: “The protein in Imunogard is 100% dairy. By formulating to 100% dairy protein we can maximise the level of Imunopro in this new product.
“This also increases the delivery of the functional whey proteins (contained within Imunopro) to the calf, which gives it the best chance of fighting off a disease challenge.”
He added the slightly higher fat content allowed for more energy to be metabolised for growth, and it incorporates the hydrolysed yeast culture Celmanax, from Church and Dwight, to improve calf gut function and mitigate the effect of several harmful pathogens – including cryptosporidia, Escherichia coli and Salmonella species.
Mr Watson added: “Inclusion of Celmanax feeds the calf’s beneficial gut bacteria and helps bind them to damaging bugs. This stops these harmful pathogens binding to the gut wall and taking hold to cause disease signs such as scouring.”
Volac said the formula, as with others in its Lifeguard range, benefits from other health supplements, including butyrate for its anti-inflammatory gut enzyme production-stimulating effects.
The formula requires mixing at the rate of 150g in every litre of water, and being fed alongside Volac’s growth curve recommendations.