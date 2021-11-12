12 Nov 2021
MSD Animal Health’s Bovilis Rotavec Corona is being switched from glass to polyethylene terephthalate vials, which are more durable and require seven times less material.
Bovilis Rotavec Corona will soon be available in 50, 20 and 5 dose packs in bottles made from durable polyethylene terephthalate, which has improved environmental credentials and does not break or fracture.
MSD Animal Health is introducing more durable product packaging for its calf scour vaccine to improve the vaccine’s usage convenience, economics and environmental credentials.
Bovilis Rotavec Corona is used for the active immunisation of pregnant cows and heifers, to raise antibodies against rotavirus, coronavirus and Escherichia coli F5 (K99).
Rob Simpson, of MSD Animal Health, said: “Alongside the recent product licence change allowing Bovilis Rotavec Corona to be administered more flexibly for up to 28 days after first opening – which is already helping to reduce unnecessary wastage of the vaccine on farm – the new packaging means that both vets and farmers will also find the vaccine more convenient to use.”
Product packaging is being moved from glass vials to polyethylene terephthalate (PET), a lightweight commercial plastic widely used for durably packaging pharmaceuticals. PET has a significantly smaller production, transportation and disposal carbon footprint compared to glass, requiring less energy to produce.
Mr Simpson said: “From a safety point of view, PET does not break or fracture – and requires nearly seven times less material (by volume/weight) compared with glass – which means lower carbon dioxide emissions and reduced transportation costs.”
MSD Animal Health said the packaging change applies to the 40ml, 20-dose pack with immediate effect, with a new 100ml, 50-dose PET pack available shortly. The vaccine 10ml pack will move from glass vials to PET early in 2022.