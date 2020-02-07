7 Feb 2020
Evicto provides flea and worm protection, and pets can be bathed two hours after treatment without loss of efficacy.
Virbac has released Evicto, described as a “new selamectin alternative for cats, dogs, kittens and puppies”.
The product offers “trusted and effective” flea and worm protection in convenient-to-dispense four pipette packs.
The transparent pipettes also provide reassurance to pet owners that the full Evicto dose has been applied.
Providing the perfect solution for dogs that like to swim or need regular bathing following long winter walks, with Evicto pets can be bathed two hours after treatment without loss of efficacy.
Evicto is also licensed for use from six weeks of age, making it an ideal choice for puppies and kittens, said Virbac.
Licensed for use in pregnant and lactating bitches and queens, Evicto provides adulticidal, larvicidal and ovicidal flea protection, which can also help control environmental flea infestations in areas where the pet has access.
The company said it also treats ear mites, biting lice, intestinal roundworms, sarcoptic mange in dogs, intestinal hookworms in cats and can be used to prevent heartworm disease with monthly administration.
Evicto is available from the veterinary wholesalers now.