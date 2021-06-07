92% said they were more likely to maintain a pet’s health, including keeping up with vaccines and preventive medicine

89% said they were more likely to maintain a pet’s health, including regular check-ups with a veterinarian

89% said they were more likely to take better care of a pet overall

Resilient bond

Shane Ryan, past-president of the WSAVA, said: “Caring for an animal companion provides benefit not only for the animal itself in terms of its health and welfare needs, but can have many positive benefits for the owner.