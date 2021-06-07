7 Jun 2021
Human Animal Bond Research Institute and WSAVA team up to advance the health and welfare of pets and people globally.
Image © StockPhotoPro / Adobe Stock
The WSAVA and the Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) have joined forces to highlight the importance of veterinary medicine to support long-lasting human-companion animal bonds and to promote the health benefits of interacting with pets.
Activities agreed under the partnership will focus on promoting the science of the human-animal bond and the veterinary profession’s positive role in animal welfare and human wellness.
The WSAVA is also represented on the advisory committee, which participates in the development of the online Human Animal Bond Certification course, created by HABRI and the North American Veterinary Community.
HABRI president Steven Feldman said: “Veterinarians are uniquely positioned as trusted resources for pet owners who are more attuned to their pets’ health needs than ever before.
“HABRI is proud to join with WSAVA to help veterinarians connect with their clients and share scientific information about the human-animal bond.”
Findings from a HABRI survey of US pet owners demonstrate that vets are seen as trusted resources on scientific information focused on the benefits of pet ownership.
Research also shows that knowledge of the science behind the human-animal bond can motivate pet owners to take better care of their pets.
Specifically, the survey found that when pet owners knew more about the human health benefits of pet ownership:
Shane Ryan, past-president of the WSAVA, said: “Caring for an animal companion provides benefit not only for the animal itself in terms of its health and welfare needs, but can have many positive benefits for the owner.
“This mutually beneficial relationship, with a shared lifestyle and environment, forms the basis of the human-animal bond. Partnering with HABRI will help WSAVA provide veterinary practitioners everywhere with further resources to ensure the veterinarians continue to play an essential role in maintaining the resilience of this bond.”