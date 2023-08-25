25 Aug 2023
A campaign against the canine parasite, which can be fatal, launches ahead of National Dog Day.
An animal health company has launched a new campaign encouraging vets, pet owners and community organisations to act together against the threat posed by lungworm.
Lungworm is the only UK parasite fatal to dogs and the campaign wants people and businesses to make their own pledges in support of its Aim for Zero deaths aspiration.
An online incident map compiled for the campaign suggests the greatest risks are in parts of south-east England, the West Midlands and south Wales.
But officials argue the growth of the staycation, arising largely from the pandemic, means dogs are at increased risk right across the UK.
Research carried out for Elanco found more than a fifth (21%) of dog owners did not know lungworm could be treated monthly with a veterinary prescription.
Vet Ben Simpson-Vernon said many owners erroneously believe lungworm can be dealt with through non-prescription worming treatments and urged owners in any doubt to speak to their vets
He added: “Lungworm can be fatal, but it’s also avoidable. This campaign empowers pet owners and organisations to work towards zero deaths.”
Parasitologist Ian Wright added: “All pets are individuals and will have different needs, so speaking with your vet is crucial to ensuring your pet gets the most appropriate care.”
One organisation that has already pledged its backing is Support Dogs, which provides assistance dogs to people living with epilepsy, autism and other conditions.
Chris Daykin, the charity’s corporate partnerships manager, said: “By sharing this information, we have the potential to raise awareness and ensure no dog dies of this preventable disease.
“This important partnership ensures our dogs are fully protected to get on with their life-changing work.”
More details about the campaign are available via www.lungworm.co.uk