22 Aug 2023
Officials hope the initiative will boost young professionals’ confidence in identifying the issue, enabling better treatment for dogs living with the condition.
The project, led by Canine Arthritis Management (CAM), will focus on early identification and management of the condition with the aims of raising confidence among young professionals and improving quality of life for dogs with the condition.
Meanwhile, veterinary nurses are being invited to take part in a separate training day on the subject this weekend.
Although OA is believed to affect around a fifth of all dogs over the age of one, recent research has indicated the scale of the problem may be much bigger.
The condition is also believed to be a significant factor in the elective euthanasia of UK dogs.
The new project provides lecture material for students that focuses on best, but realistic, management practices for the condition.
It also seeks to appoint a student CAM ambassador in every education centre, who will be given free CAM membership.
CAM founder and director Hannah Capon said: “Conversation and communication is a major component of vet work, and this course aims to repeatedly refer back to real-life scenarios, supporting students to face these challenging client conversations and sail through them.”
CAM is working in partnership with pet health and wellness company Vetz Petz UK, which distributes the Antinol health supplement for cats and dogs, on the initiative.
RVN Chloe White, the group’s UK partnerships manager, said: “We are so proud and excited to be working with CAM to deliver learning and support on canine osteoarthritis to the next generation of vets and nurses via the UK and Ireland’s vet schools.
“Not only will this training support CAM’s vital work, but it will instil confidence in new graduates to diagnose and support owners and dogs with mobility problems.”
Any students interested in taking part can visit the website or email [email protected] for more details.
Meanwhile, places are still available on an OA training day for veterinary nurses, which will take place online this Saturday 26 August.
Dr Capon will lead the online course, which starts at 9am. Places, which are £85 or £75 for members of the CAM Member Zone, can be booked here.