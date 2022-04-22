22 Apr 2022
Animalcare has unveiled its Plaqtiv+ Oral Care Range, which, in a European first, includes its water additive after gaining approval from the Veterinary Oral Health Council.
Animalcare said it hopes to give veterinary teams greater confidence in recommending home dental care with the launch of its Plaqtiv+ Oral Care Range.
The brand’s Plaqtiv+ Water Additive has received approval from the Veterinary Oral Health Council (VOHC) – the first water additive in Europe to achieve the status. To reach it, Animalcare had to confirm the water additive had delivered at least a 20% reduction in calculus in two studies1.
A gum spray and a malt-flavoured toothpaste are also included in the range, which has been designed to support owner compliance by being easy to use and featuring accompanying educational materials.
The Plaqtiv+ range strengthens Animalcare’s presence in the dental home care sector, joining existing enzymatic toothpaste Orozyme Oral Hygiene Gel, and will be supported by a veterinary and owner-facing website at www.dental.pet
Resources on the vet section include ways to start discussions with clients about dental care and tools to help them recognise signs of dental pain.
Animalcare product manager Eleanor Workman Wright said: “Despite research showing that at least 80% of dogs and 70% of cats are likely to develop periodontal disease by the age of three2, dental care is still often neglected.
“While tooth-brushing is cited as the gold standard, it has to be used daily to achieve a significant degree of efficacy. This is often just not possible in the ‘real world’, and a more flexible approach can be helpful, with products such as water additives and gum sprays offering a practical, less time-consuming solution in some circumstances.
“Products should be grounded in science, which is why we are delighted that the Plaqtiv+ Water Additive has just become the first European product of its type to earn approval from the VOHC.”