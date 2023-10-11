11 Oct 2023
Online “Nurse Return” course has been developed to offer support and guidance for nurses returning to the register, or those who have spent time away from the profession.
The RCVS Academy – a free digital learning platform for the veterinary professions – has launched a new course offering support and guidance to veterinary nurses returning to clinical practice after a break.
Titled “Nurse Return”, the course is suitable for veterinary nurses returning to the register after a period of more than five years, for whom it is a statutory requirement to complete a Period of Supervised Practice (PSP).
It is also suitable for:
The RCVS recognises that veterinary nurses returning to practice after a break may benefit from an opportunity to refresh and update their clinical knowledge and skills.
Designed with RCVS VN Futures project lead, Jill Macdonald, Nurse Return is a flexible course that can be adapted to veterinary nurses’ roles and be accessed at any time, allowing completion of modules at the learner’s convenience.
The course takes around five hours to complete and, as with all RCVS Academy courses, is free to access via the RCVS Academy by entering My Account login details, where a range of courses in other areas are also available.
Miss Macdonald said: “Veterinary nurses are valuable and vital members of the practice team, and we want to encourage and support as many veterinary nurses as we can to return to the profession, and to help them to do this with confidence.
“The course covers key topics to bring nurses up to date with many of the professional aspects of working as a RVN, and we have also included many additional topics which will assist nurses in the journey, such as practice culture, communication, reflective practice and lifelong learning. It’s wonderful to see how many nurses do return to clinical work, and we look forward to welcoming you.”