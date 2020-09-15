Catalyst

Speaking during the meeting, she said: “The catalyst for all of this arises from the decision council made last year with a view to taking forward the regulation of paraprofessionals within the vet-led team, either under the associate model or via accreditation, and since that time we have been having discussions with a number of groups who might be in position to take things forward, and it would have to, at this stage, be the groups where there was no requirement for legislative change.