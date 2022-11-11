11 Nov 2022
A new online course covering the safe and legal use of veterinary medicines has been launched by RCVS Knowledge.
The organisation has linked up with the VMD for the programme, called “Managing Veterinary Medicines: staying legal and promoting safety”.
The course offers six hours of free CPD, and includes a range of webinars, podcasts and articles intended to help practice teams reduce errors, as well as improve both patient outcomes and practice systems.
It also aims to help practices prepare for both VMD inspections and RCVS Practice Standards Scheme assessments.
RCVS Knowledge executive director Chris Gush said: “In England alone, more than 1,700 people die yearly because of medication errors.
“While we don’t know the true figures in veterinary medicine, we do know that 30% of errors reported to The Veterinary Defence Society’s VetSafe system are due to medication errors.
“That’s why we think it’s vital to have good, robust systems in place in the practice dispensary and to use quality improvement tools like guidelines, protocols, and checklists.
“We are pleased to have worked alongside the VMD to produce this fantastic course that will help veterinary teams improve their medication safety and, ultimately, save lives.”
VMD chief executive Abi Seager added: “Managing Veterinary Medicines will help teams comply with legislation, as well as keep patients, team members, and clients safe when prescribing and dispensing medicine.
“Both RCVS Knowledge and the VMD are committed to supporting veterinary teams to use and store medicines correctly to benefit patients, veterinary teams and practices.”
More details of the course are available online.