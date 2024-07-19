19 Jul 2024
Despite disappointment over a lack of key legislative commitments, Dogs Trust and RSPCA leaders have welcomed plans for new rental legislation that they hope will give tenants legal pet rights.
A canine charity has warned organisations like itself will continue to “pick up the pieces” from the absence of new direct animal welfare legislation in the King’s Speech.
The Dogs Trust message echoes the frustration expressed by BVA officials in the wake of the ceremony in Westminster earlier this week.
But welfare leaders are hopeful that plans in other areas – particularly on renters’ rights and disposable vapes – can make a positive difference.
Although officials have claimed Labour’s programme for animal welfare is the most ambitious in a generation, direct measures in the area were notably absent from the legislative programme set out on Wednesday 17 July.
In response, Dogs Trust veterinary director Paula Boyden said the group was “disappointed that animal welfare appears to have been overlooked” in the speech.
She added: “While we wait for Government to tackle issues including irresponsible breeding and the smuggling of puppies, pregnant mums and mutilated dogs into the UK, innocent dogs and their unsuspecting owners continue to suffer, with animal welfare charities across the UK left to pick up the pieces.”
RSPCA head of public affairs David Bowles stressed the keenness of his organisation to support ministers in bringing forward new laws on issues such as trail hunting, pet importation including dogs with cropped ears and phasing out animal testing.
But he said the group would monitor the Government’s plans for further devolution in England, which it thinks could provide more local welfare powers, and welcomed a commitment to restricting the sale of disposable vapes due to their potential to harm both animals and the wider environment.
Both the RSPCA and Dogs Trust also welcomed the inclusion of a Renters Rights Bill, which they hope will give tenants legal rights to have pets unless there is a justifiable reason not to.
Mr Bowles said: “We believe this will stop many pet owners having to face the heartbreaking choice of choosing between finding accommodation and keeping their pet; and also offer countless new owners the chance to adopt rescue pets.”
Dr Boyden said Dogs Trust wanted to work with the Government as she urged swift action on the issue.
She said: “Every week we receive hundreds of calls and emails from desperate owners forced to rehome their dogs due to a lack of pet friendly accommodation.
“Urgent steps need to be taken to support both owners and the already overstretched animal welfare sector alike.”