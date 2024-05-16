16 May 2024
Survey launched to provide a better understanding of the challenges faced by veterinary professionals experiencing baby loss.
A group set up to support veterinary professionals affected by infertility and baby loss has launched a survey to capture the experiences of vets and vet nurses impacted by these issues.
Vet MINDS – which stands for miscarriage, infertility, neonatal death and stillbirth – was founded in 2019 as a closed Facebook group to provide friendship and support for and from people who understand the specific challenges of facing the issues as a veterinary professional.
Now the group has launched a new study, the first stage of which will involve a questionnaire that will focus on how workplace issues and working practices can impact those who have experienced miscarriage or infertility.
Organisers of the questionnaire have also stated that they particularly welcome responses from men whose experiences can often be overlooked or are poorly supported.
Nat Scroggie, founder of Vet MINDs, said: “Baby loss and infertility are more common than most people realise and affect many of us in the veterinary community. They are incredibly hard experiences to go through, but we know there are certain risks and cultural factors unique to veterinary workplaces that impact the experience of these, for better or worse.”
The survey is open until the end of May to anyone who has experienced one or more of infertility (difficulties in conceiving a baby), assisted fertility (IVF, IUI) or miscarriage while working in the UK.