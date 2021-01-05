5 Jan 2021
Mendip Supplies starts up and offers a range of endoscopic kits for farm animal vets to keep handily in their car.
A new service providing “high-quality, affordable” instruments to farm animal vets has been launched in the UK and worldwide.
Mendip Supplies offers a range of endoscopic kits for vets to examine cattle and sheep, with its aim to allow farm animal vets to have an endoscopic kit in their car for when they need it – saving costs and time.
It said vets can then “offer an excellent service that will guarantee client engagement and loyalty”.
A spokesman for Mendip Supplies said: “Our mantra is one kit one vet. It means veterinary surgeons will be able to offer, in some cases, an instant diagnosis, examine or treat cattle, sheep and goats with minimally invasive and high-tech equipment. This is a massive benefit to veterinary surgeons, their clients and patients.
“Having the right kit in the car will benefit diagnostic and corrective surgical procedures, from exploratory laparoscopy and left displacement of abomasum corrections to complementing your laparoscopic sheep artificial insemination. This is an absolutely unique selling point for your practice.”
Full details, ordering information, and terms and conditions are available on the Mendip Supplies website.