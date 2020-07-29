29 Jul 2020
“Having them on board is a real game changer and gives our army of volunteers confidence… there is an expert willing to help” – StreetVet co-founder Jade Statt.
The creation of an advisory board containing some of the UK’s top veterinary specialists has been described as a “game changer” by the co-founder of one of the UK’s fastest growing animal charities.
StreetVet was established by Jade Statt and Sam Joseph less than four years ago and was only granted charity status last year, but already has more than 650 volunteers providing veterinary care to the pets of homeless people in 16 locations.
The charity carries out a wide range of work on the street while more complicated procedures are performed in practices that work with the organisation, often on a pro bono basis.
Now StreetVet has created its own specialist advisory board made up of seven of the most highly regarded clinicians in their chosen fields.
Each of the specialists has either performed outreach with StreetVet or worked with the charity previously, with many speaking at its free annual conference.
The board will mean top level advice and guidance will be just a telephone call or email away, providing an extra level of protection and care for the pets of homeless people.
Miss Statt said: “StreetVet has had unwavering support from the veterinary profession since its inception.
“The encouragement and enthusiasm for StreetVet’s mission has been incredible – from volunteer vets and VNs hitting the streets, to practices offering pro bono procedures.
“It is this professional goodwill that has led to the StreetVet specialist advisory board.
“Each of the specialists on this board has been involved with StreetVet – some have even volunteered on the streets – but their overwhelming commonality is their understanding of our ethos and a desire to help.
“Having them on board is a real game changer and gives our army of volunteers confidence that if they have a challenging case there is an expert willing to help who not only has the veterinary knowledge, but is also aware of the unique complexities our clients face.”
The members of the advisory board are:
Nick Bacon
Soft tissue and oncology
Stuart Carmichael
Orthopaedics
Nuala Summerfield
Cardiology
Ian Battersby
Internal medicine
Sue Paterson
Dermatology
David Gould
Ophthalmology
Clare Rusbridge
Neurology