26 Jan 2021
Sandstone Vet Group, an independent farm practice in Cheshire started in May 2020, is looking forward to working with like-minded practices.
Founding partner Owen Tunney.
An independent farm practice set up at the height of COVID-19 last year has joined the growing XLVets community.
Sandstone Vet Group was set up in Tarporley, Cheshire last May by Owen Tunney and Emyr Rowlands on their shared vision of forging long-term relationships with farmers and providing a high-quality service.
The team has seven full-time clinical vets alongside four TB testers and five experienced support staff, and provides a wide range of services that includes embryo transfer and dynamic parlour testing.
Mr Tunney said: “We take a proactive approach with our clients, supporting them to achieve their targets.
“To do this, we make an effort to really understand each farmer’s business, so we can provide the best advice. There are lots of external factors impacting farmers at the moment, with Brexit and changes in subsidies, and our goal is to understand these challenges and make appropriate recommendations for each situation.”
Mr Tunney added: “We joined the XLVets community because we felt this was the best way to collaborate with like-minded practices, to benefit from the hive mind, while still retaining our independence and steering our own ship.
“Vets across the community have been very willing to share their expertise. And fundamentally it’s been great to have the support of a network rather than going it alone – especially with the challenges of the past year.”
XLVets has helped with HR, marketing and buying medicines.