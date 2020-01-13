13 Jan 2020
New, interactive website – described as the UK’s “most comprehensive” – provides up-to-date information on diagnoses of the disease across the UK.
Image © LUM3N / Pixabay
Vets have a new resource to access the most up-to-date information on strangles diagnoses from across the UK.
The new website – from the Surveillance of Equine Strangles project at the AHT – is described as “a huge step forward in the sharing of information about this harmful disease” for all stakeholders.
We are launching the UK’s most comprehensive online resource on #Strangles, giving access to latest cases at the click of a button!
This vital website is a huge step forward in the sharing of information about the disease: https://t.co/jXolgPr6Oy#SurveillanceofEquineStrangles pic.twitter.com/KQCgxxHk1y
— Animal Health Trust (@AHTcharity) January 13, 2020
Featuring a mapping function highlighting regions where cases have been confirmed, the new online tool also allows users to change date ranges to view information particularly relevant to them and their location.
Information based on the geography of veterinary practices making diagnoses, the demographics of horses being confirmed with infection, the ways diagnoses are made and the types of samples being submitted for lab testing, is also included.
Users can look at the time course of diagnoses over longer time periods to highlight seasonal trends, and view the most important associated clinical signs and the combinations of these, as reported on submission forms sent with samples to diagnostic laboratories.
Richard Newton, director of disease surveillance and epidemiology at the AHT, said: “This new website provides comprehensive insights about the disease in a very up-to-date manner in a way that has never been available before.
“However, the resource is only as useful as the data supplied from vets on the ground. I would urge colleagues to help us to keep this resource as up to date and comprehensive as possible by completing full details on submission forms being sent to any laboratory, so this information can contribute – anonymously – to the national picture of strangles.”