24 Jan 2024
TVM has added 15mg and 120mg strengths to the existing 60mg Soliphen phenobarbital tablet.
Animal health company TVM UK has announced two new strengths for a key part of its epilepsy range.
Soliphen – a POM-V phenobarbital tablet for dogs – was previously available as a 60mg tablet, but will now also come in 15mg and 120mg formats.
Phenobarbital is a first line treatment for idiopathic epilepsy and the new strengths – as with the existing 60mg – will be available in blister packs of 60 liver-flavoured divisible tablets.
Vicky McAlister, marketing manager at TVM, said: “TVM is committed to supporting veterinary practices and pet owners dealing with epilepsy through our product range, technical support and pet owner information.
“The new product strengths provide flexibility in dosing and will help vets manage their epileptic patients.”
TVM’s epilepsy range also includes Ziapam and Vetbromide. Full details are available by emailing [email protected] or contacting a territory manager.