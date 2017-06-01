Lynda Maris of Merial Animal Health says the study reinforces the need for year-round tick treatment for dogs: “Year-round questing observed during the study confirms the need to treat in all seasons. The peak in Ixodes spp. tick numbers in autumn may not necessarily be as high as we think relative to other months but the risks at other times of year may be greater, so we need to continue to treat continuously, especially those dogs in areas that may be exposed to higher levels of Borrelia-infected ticks or at risk from other species such as Dermacentor.”