Essential nutrients

Until now, the BVA’s position has been not to recommend either a vegetarian or vegan diet for dogs. The body has argued that such an approach, though theoretically possible, makes it easier for owners to get the balance of essential nutrients wrong in the food they give to their pet. An initial statement in response to the latest study said that remained the organisation’s position and suggested further studies of whether non-animal protein sources could meet dogs’ long-term needs were required.