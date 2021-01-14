14 Jan 2021
Study led by RVC and Research England identifies key problems and need for holistic approach across parts of Africa.
Image © “Africa Food Security Research 6” by DFAT photo library. Licensed under CC BY 2.0.
A new study has identified key problems around antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and the need for an interdisciplinary approach in parts of Africa.
The RVC and Research England, under the Prospect IP umbrella, were commissioned for a study under the Bloomsbury SET funding programme, with the resulting study – “East Africa case study UK-Africa collaborations in combatting antimicrobial resistance (AMR)” – exploring specific AMR issues.
It mapped the AMR issues and challenges in low and middle-income countries – including Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania – and compared progress at a national level in line with the World Health Organization.
High incidence of infectious diseases – and factors such as poor sanitation, contaminated water, limited access to antibiotics, weak health systems and underdeveloped antibiotic stewardship – are all AMR factors in low and middle-income countries.
The study identified the need to build capability in such countries through greater AMR awareness, stewardship programmes and better stakeholder engagement.
Claire Heffernan, director of the London International Development Centre and professor of international development at the RVC, said: “This report is both relevant and timely as we consider the global impact of infectious disease and AMR, following the events of 2020.
“By exploring knowledge exchange activities in the east Africa region, it provides useful insight to the development of future initiatives, and outlines pathways and pipelines for further research and collaboration in this space.”