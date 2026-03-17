17 Mar 2026
The paper’s findings have been described as “one of the most important advances in feline oncology to date”.
A landmark study is said to have yielded some of the most significant insights ever made in feline oncology.
Researchers who embarked on the large-scale genetic feline cancer study, said to be the first of its kind, discovered key cancer-driving mutations mirroring those found in humans.
The scholars hope their findings can lead to earlier diagnosis, advanced prognostication and more effective and personalised treatment strategies for feline cancer patients, and suggested the insights could also benefit human patients in a comparative oncology setting.
Published in Science, the study involved the targeted sequencing of 493 feline tumour and healthy tissue sample pairs representing 13 tumour types. The tumour types aligned with broad human histopathological classifications from benign to highly aggressive malignant tumours, including feline mammary carcinoma (MAM) and cutaneous mast cell tumour (cMCT).
Researchers assessed the mutational status of 978 feline orthologs of 1,039 human cancer genes and compared their findings with human counterparts. They identified 31 driver genes, five of which were drivers in multiple tumour types.
TP53 was the most frequently mutated gene, occurring in 33% of all tumours; the authors noted the parallel with reports in human pan-cancer studies in which it occurred in 34% of all tumours.
In MAM, the biggest driver gene was FBXW7, mutating in between 53% and 72% of samples. Such mutations are said to correlate with poorer prognosis in human breast cancer. The next highest driver in MAM was PIK3CA, also said to be a well-established driver in human breast cancer, mutated in 47% of cases.
The researchers noted that while further evaluation is needed before therapies used to treat such mutations in humans can be considered for veterinary use, the strong genomic parallels could lead to the development of similar feline treatments in future.
Likewise, KIT was found to be a key driver gene in cMCT in approximately 40% of cases; the authors noted a canine-approved treatment for it is well tolerated in cats.
PhD student and co-first author Bailey Francis said: “By comparing cancer genomics across different species, we gain a greater understanding of what causes cancer.
“One of our major findings was that the genetic changes in cat cancer are similar to some that are seen in humans and dogs.
“This could help experts in the veterinary field as well as those studying cancer in humans, showing that when knowledge and data flows between different disciplines, we can all benefit.”
Imogen Schofield, director of research and data science at CVS, which contributed £64,000 to the study through its research grants programme, said: “This study represents one of the most important advances in feline oncology to date, and the insights it provides will help veterinary teams make more informed decisions and, ultimately, offer more personalised care to cats with cancer.”
Senior author Louise van der Weyden added: “This is one of the biggest ever developments in feline oncology and means the genetics of domestic cat tumours are no longer a ‘black box’.
“We can now begin to take the next steps towards precision feline oncology, to catch up with the diagnostic and therapeutic options that are available for dogs with cancer, and ultimately, one day, humans.”