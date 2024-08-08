8 Aug 2024
Despite concerns about challenges faced by the breed, and ongoing calls for the sport's abolition, officials say work to support prospective owners will continue.
A sports governing body has launched a new package of support materials that it hopes will help its retired canine participants transition to their post-racing homes.
The welcome pack is the latest initiative being led by the Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB) amid calls from charities and some politicians for a ban.
The board claims that more than 11,000 racing greyhounds have been supported in making the switch to a new permanent home since its Greyhound Retirement Scheme (GRS) was launched four years ago.
But concerns were raised at the Animal Welfare Foundation’s annual discussion forum in the spring about the issues that can hamper efforts to rehome the breed.
The new guide, which is available via the GBGB website, offers support for owners on topics such as what to do before or soon after a greyhound arrives in its home and how to care for such a dog.
Other topics include separation anxiety, OA and fireworks, and officials hope the pack – which they said has also been distributed to GRS-approved homing centres – will become a wider online support platform for prospective new owners.
Several major welfare organisations have been campaigning for the sport to be phased out for some time, while recent consultations on its future have also taken place in Scotland and Wales.
However, GBGB welfare manager Paula Beniston said: “Our ambition is that every greyhound leaving our sport goes on to enjoy a happy, healthy retirement after their career on the track.
“We hope that this literature is useful for our approved homing centres to share with new owners and will complement the excellent advice and ongoing support they already supply to ensure successful retirement placements.
“This is the first stage of our aim to increase the breed-specific advice and support offered to owners of retired greyhounds.”