16 Nov 2026
A vet has urged pet owners to watch for signs of a lack of stimulation that may increase the risk of them tucking into something they shouldn’t.
Image New Africa / Adobe Stock
Up to seven million UK pet owners have sought veterinary advice or treatment after their animals chewed or swallowed something they shouldn’t have, a pet insurance provider has claimed.
The estimate is based on survey research commissioned by Pets Insurance, which found 41% of participants had required unexpected care for their pet within the past year.
A similar proportion, 40%, said their pet had needed advice or treatment after chewing or swallowing an unsuitable object at any time.
The figures equate to around seven million pet-owning households, based on 2024 population estimates, though senior veterinary consultant Thomas Mowlam argued the risks can be reduced.
He said: “Pets experience the world through their mouths, paws and noses, which means their curiosity can sometimes get the better of them.
“While it’s impossible to prevent every mishap, giving pets plenty of opportunities to chew, sniff, explore and play in appropriate ways can help keep them occupied and less likely to go searching for adventure elsewhere.
“A pet that’s suddenly chewing more, raiding bins or treating your home like an obstacle course could be telling you they need more stimulation.
“Simple activities like food puzzles, scent games, and regular play sessions can help keep curious minds busy and out of trouble.”
Items including keys, wedding rings, bank cards, socks and even Christmas tree baubles were among the most commonly reported items swallowed in the survey of around 1,500 pet owners, conducted by the research company Censuswide.
Dr Mowlam added: “If your pet swallows something they shouldn’t, don’t delay seeking veterinary advice. Acting quickly can make a real difference and give your pet the best chance of a speedy recovery.”