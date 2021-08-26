26 Aug 2021
Sustainable Control of Parasites in Sheep group launches a six-step guide on parasite risk assessment, tests and treatments, and best practice.
Advocacy group Sustainable Control of Parasites in Sheep (SCOPS) has released a new set of tools to help vets better care for flock animals.
The six-step guide published by SCOPS provides clear steps on parasite risk assessment, finding information on tests and treatments available, and best practice.
Calendar-based examples covering different scenarios also feature, together with a blank calendar that can be customised for individual farms. The guide is housed entirely on the SCOPS website.
Speaking on behalf of the SCOPS steering group, Lesley Stubbings said: “Flocks are at their most vulnerable when sheep are brought in from elsewhere. Many of the disease threats are not visible, so protection relies on a combination of treatments and testing.
“However, there are so many different parasites to consider that an effective quarantine protocol can look complex and off-putting. With help from their vet or adviser, sheep famers can put a workable, effective plan that will safeguard their flock from the threats in-coming sheep pose – which is why SCOPS has put considerable effort into creating these new resources to arm vets and advisers with accessible information.”
Kevin Harrison, Gloucestershire sheep farmer and SCOPS chairman, said: “An important new element in the SCOPS materials is the application of the sheep scab ELISA test, developed by Moredun. The blood test is quick, inexpensive and reliable, and can pick up exposure to sheep scab from as little as two weeks after infection.
“It is a fantastic new tool for the industry and adds a new element to the SCOPS advice. However, we appreciate it can be difficult for farmers – so hope accessible guidance aimed at their vets and advisers will provide the support they need.”