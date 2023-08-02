2 Aug
The medication saved a young cat after it was found to have contracted FIP.
A new treatment has helped a Cheshire referral practice save a cat from a virus that is usually fatal in the vast majority of cases.
The case of two-and-a-half-year-old Monte was referred to Northwest Veterinary Specialists in Runcorn, where he was found to have FIP.
The disease, which is caused by a feline coronavirus, has previously proved fatal in up to 90% of cases. But Monte avoided that fate thanks to the administration of a medication simply known as GS-441524.
Internal medicine specialist Francesca Venier said: “In the past, FIP was considered a fatal disease for almost every infected patient with no truly effective medications.
“The good news is that recently there has been increasing evidence that treatment with anti-viral medications GS-441524 or remdesivir is effective as long-term cures for many cats.
“Monte was started on the treatment together with an oesophageal feeding tube to provide nutritional support. He responded very well and was allowed home just four days later.
“Monte continues to do well and it’s great news that we can now offer this potentially life-saving treatment to cats suffering from FIP.”