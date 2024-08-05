5 Aug 2024
Dechra officials say Lodisure can control blood pressure while underlying causes are identified and addressed.
A new treatment for feline hypertension which officials claim offers vets an easily administered treatment option has been launched by Dechra.
The product, named Lodisure, contains the active ingredient amlodipine and comes in a chicken-flavoured tablet form, which can be given either directly to the cat or with a small amount of food.
The company said recommended starting doses equate to half a tablet per day for cats weighing less than 4kg and one tablet per day for animals between 4kg and 8kg.
Companion animal brand manager Sarah Musgrave said: “Feline hypertension is very often part of a more complex diagnosis. Therefore, it is important that antihypertensive therapies are easy to dose and administer.
“Lodisure is a new, first-line, easy to dose and administer treatment to control systolic blood pressure in cats while the underlying primary cause is diagnosed and treated, which vets can rely on in their day to day practice.”
The risk of feline hypertension is known with age and the condition is often found in cats with underlying health issues such as chronic kidney disease and hyperthyroidism.
The International Society of Feline Medicine has recommended regular blood pressure checks for all cats aged seven or older, with increased monitoring for older cats and those with additional risk factors.