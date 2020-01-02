2 Jan 2020
Product for pets combines a unique blend of three key ingredients that “impact over a wide range of physiological stress activities”.
A new turmeric-based supplement has been released for dogs and cats. The TurmOil supplement capsules contain turmeric, flaxseed oil and piperine.
Manufacturer The Golden Paste Company says turmeric provides a minimum of 4% curcumin, the flaxseed oil is full of Omega 3 and the piperine (an extract from black pepper) significantly enhances the bio-availability of various supplement nutrients through increased absorption.
The company says turmeric contains a high number of bioactives that impact over a wide range of physiological stress activities. Stress activity is a situation that causes physical or physiological stress (joint degradation, microbial infection), metabolic dysfunction (insulin resistance, unbalanced nutrition), or simply the mechanism of aging.
Feeding rates for TurmOil supplements are one capsule a day for small and medium dogs and cats, and two capsules a day for large dogs. After one week the amount given can be increased, if required, until the desired effects are seen.